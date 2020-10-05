CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- 2020 has changed the way we do many things—-including weather in the classroom.

Weather in the classroom has gone virtual.

- Advertisement -

For the rest of this year, we are bringing the weather to you 2020 style.

In the past, we would visit classrooms and teach students about severe weather.

But now, we are more than happy to come to your classroom on a virtual platform.

Our meteorologists will present weather related experiments, talk to students about severe weather and the different weather phenomena’s that we face in the Tennessee Valley.

After the presentation, our meteorologists will answer weather related questions from students.

Weather in the classroom is suitable for elementary and middle school age students.

Teachers across the Tennessee Valley can submit a request for our team to come to you, below.