TBI clears Deputy Jordan Ross-Long in fatal shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County District Attorney has released the findings of a TBI investigation into a fatal officer involved-shooting in Sale Creek. Hamilton County Deputy Jordan Ross-Long shot Tyler Hays after a chase on May 18th.

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said today “After reviewing the TBI’s investigative file and applicable state law, there is no evidence of criminal liability on the part of the involved HCSO Officer.”

The report concluded that Hays fought with the deputy before the shooting.

Hays, who had been arrested on drug and gun charges just the week before, was one of two men who fled when officers tried to pull them over in the early morning hours.

The other suspect was captured later in Sequatchie County.

This was the first in a string of shooting incidents involving the deputy.

In June , Deputy Long-Ross fired a shot at another suspect he had pulled over, saying the driver tried to hit him with his car. But that suspect was not injured.

Then in August , the deputy shot and wounded another fleeing suspect, because the suspect drove at him.

That suspect survived.

Long-Ross also faced a lawsuit brought against him when he worked for Collegedale Police for another traffic stop.