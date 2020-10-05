Sylvania School teacher charged with inappropriate behavior

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A former teacher at Sylvania School on Sand Mountain has been charged with inappropriate behavior with students.

28 year old Dustin Wade Dalton faces two charges so far.

They are Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes and Dissemination of Obscene Material.

Sheriff Nick Welden isn’t releasing any other details on the investigation other than they are working with the DeKalb School Board on it.

“This is an absolute unfortunate event that has happened in our quiet Town of Sylvania. We want to thank the community for coming forward with information that aided us in conducting this investigation.”

And they encourage anyone else who may have been a victim to call investigators at 256-845-3801.

The Sheriff adds “We would like to ask for prayer for the victims and their families. Protecting our youth from this type of behavior is a top priority here at the sheriff’s office.”