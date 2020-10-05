Sports Wagering Committee grants license to Tennessee sportsbook

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sports gambling is coming to Tennessee in November.

And the Sports Wagering Committee continues to license who will be handling the bets.

On Monday, the Committee approved a license for Tennessee Action 24/7, LLC.

They bill themselves as the only betting operation owned here in Tennessee.

They are base in Nashville, but President Tina Hodges says their investors and employees come from across the state.

The other licenses so far have gone to national companies like Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

Hodges points out that Tennessee’s sports wagering law is unique in the country.

She says there won’t be in-person casinos or betting parlors… you’ll have to post your wager by phone or digital device.

Basically, you’re betting on an app.

From their website… “Action247 launched with the simple idea of creating a world-class sportsbook for the people of Tennessee and having a ton of fun doing it. We’re not a mega-corporation from some far off land. We’re Tennessee owned and operated.”

The Lottery Board will consider more licenses in two weeks.