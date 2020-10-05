Leader in the Clubhouse For Mocs Starting Quarterback Job

Rick Nyman
The Mocs are prepping for their opener October 24th against Western Kentucky. Chattanooga must settle on a new quarterback this fall to replace Nick Tiano. You’ve got Drayton Arnold and Ty Gossett getting snaps, along with Cole Copeland, who is back with the team after playing quarterback for UTC in 20-7. Right now head coach Rusty Wright  says there is a leader in the clubhouse.

Said Wright:”Well Drayton is the leader right now just because he has been with us. He knows it. You can tell Cole has just got to get used to being back in the mode of doing those things. Getting used to that. But he has gotten better. In the time we had him he was getting better in during spring when we were out here working a little bit before we started spring practice. Then everything comes to a grinding halt. He has almost got to start over. It’s difficult on all of them, but position it’s especially hard.”

Rick Nyman
