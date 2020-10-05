Lawmakers will reintroduce a bill aimed at medical “surprises”

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – State officials are pushing for legislation to end surprise medical bills in Tennessee.

Senator Bo Watson and Representative Robin Smith reintroduced it.

It’s designed to remove patients from billing disputes between medical providers and insurance companies.

Senator Watson says too many patients have been hit with costly medical bills when they’re vulnerable.

“It’s just not fair to the patient. So what the bill seeks to do is remove the patient from the conversation and let the negotiation be between the physician provider and the insurance company. And they need to work out what the payment needs to be, not the patient.”

Watson and Smith will officially reintroduce the bill in January.