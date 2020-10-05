Kirby Smart: Vols Better Than Auburn Thanks to Running Game

Tennessee has the longest winning streak in the nation for Power five schools with eight straight victories. But the streak will certainly be put to the test Saturday as the 14th ranked Vols tangle with fourth ranked Georgia.

The Dawgs have won the last three meetings in the border battle, where they’ve shut down the Vols offense. Tennessee hasn’t scored more than two touchdowns in any of the last three meetings. But this season, the Vols will head to Athens with the second best rushing attack in the SEC. And Dawgs coach Kirby Smart has already stated that Tennessee is better than Georgia’s last opponent, Auburn.

Reporter:”What makes them better than Auburn right now?:”

Said Smart:”I think the experience they have along the fronts. When you look at their defensive line and offensive line, I really believe that’s where the game starts because there’s nothing easier than being able to. If you’re able to run the ball, it makes the game easier. And when you can’t run the ball, it makes the game difficult.”

Said Georgia center Ben Cleveland:”You know I definitely think they’re going to have some momentum rolling in here. But you know it’s one of those things where they’re coming into our place, and we’re going to do everything we can to the best of our ability, and that’s all we can do.”