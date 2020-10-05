Hamilton County School Board to hold meeting with ABM executives

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County School Board Members plan to hold a special meeting with ABM.

The meeting was announced during the school board’s agenda session Monday tonight.

ABM provides custodial services to Hamilton County Schools.

Recently, their cleaning services were called into question.

Now, they’re trying to fix the issues.

School Board Member Tucker McClendon said that he’s one of multiple people who have been working with the company to resolve the problems.

“They’re sending in 35 additional staff from all over the country. They’re raising their pay to 13 dollars and then they started today subcontracting with some local companies out in Wallace A. Smith and Ooltewah High School and then they add two more next week, I believe or the week after fall break. So, they’ll be here for any questions that you have,” McClendon told school board members and staff.

The meeting will include the ABM CEO and two Vice Presidents.

It will take place Thursday at 4:45.