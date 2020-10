Four years ago The Songbirds Foundation created, “Guitars for Kids”.

The program was meant to restore and revive the school music experience.

- Advertisement -

Songbirds partnered with local school’s to make it happen.

And while the pandemic has ultimately shut down the Guitar Museum and convert halls for good, the foundation, and its work, continues.

The ongoing Guitars for Kids program is this week’s look at What’s Right With Our Schools.