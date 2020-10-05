Freddie Freeman Would Love to be a Brave For Life

Freddie Freeman leads Atlanta into the NLDS Tuesday against Miami.
He has been ‘Steady Freddie’ over the years for Atlanta, but he only has one year left on his contract. Freeman says he’s not concerned about his contract, adding he prefers to be a Brave for life.

Said Freeman:”You know they drafted me when I was 17-years-old this organization. This is the only place I’ve ever known. I’ve been here for 15 years now. Pretty much half my life I’ve been in this organization. I like so that everyone knows. The fans know that I would love to stay. This is my home. It’s all I’ve ever known. I know I only have one year left. We’ll see how it goes. This team is built to win for a long time, and I know that. It’s going to be a good ride, and hopefully I can be a part of it.”

