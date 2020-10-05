CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Fire Prevention Week is this week and the Chattanooga fire department is “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”.

CFD is “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires. Fire Prevention Week 2020 puts focus on cooking safety and preventing kitchen fires at home. Many of these incidents can easily be prevented! https://t.co/5S6XAlu2z6 — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) October 4, 2020

The fire department shared some very important tips that could *keep* you from having a cooking fire.

Never leave cooking food unattended.

If you have to leave, turn off the stove.

Continuously check your food or use a timer as reminder.

If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame.

CFD says that as it gets colder outside, many people use their ovens as source of heat.

Captain William Jackson with the Chattanooga Fire Department says, “Ovens are designed as a contained heat source, to basically warm our food. It is not designed to produce heat and constant heat for a home. So, we want to make sure that people are using the oven for the purpose that it was designed for and that is for cooking.”

According to the fire department, cooking is the number one cause of home fires in the nation.