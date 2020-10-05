Breast Cancer Survivor gives back to those going through treatment currently

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A breast cancer survivor is doing her part in giving back by helping women who are currently going through treatment.

Kimberly Horwitz was diagnosed with Breast cancer in February of last year after she found a lump. 

Horwitz says after 4 surgeries and several rounds of Chemotherapy she is now cancer free. 

Horwitz started a go fund me to create gift baskets filled with the cancer treatment day necessities. 

“I just feel so grateful to be where i am today. So what can I do to make somebody else who is in the shoes where I was. How can I help them get through the day a little better? EVen though I had tons of support from family and friends it’s still a lonely journey,” says Kimberly Horwitz, Breast Cancer Survivor. 

Horwitz made over 100 baskets and dropped them off to a local breast cancer facility.

Kimberly Horwitz has a gofundme to help with the baskets.

