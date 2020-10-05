Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – October is Breast cancer awareness month.

It’s an annual  campaign  to increase awareness of this deadly disease.

During the month of October you can see buildings change their lights to pink, in order to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer. 

Health Officials say 1 in every 8 women is affected by breast cancer.

“The push in October is to remind women to be very cognitive of their risk factors so: family history, alcohol intake, age, weight, hormone use and also to know to get their screening for their mammograms and the importance mammograms for 2d vs 3d and all the different options,” says Dr. Betsy Washburn, CHI Breast Cancer Surgical Oncologist. 

Breast cancer survivor Kimberly Horwitz says it’s important if you feel something unusual you speak to your doctor. 

“Do not wait. Go get it checked out and if somebody just brushes it off then find somebody else that will listen to you. At 34 years old with no family history no one would have thought it would have been breast cancer for me,” says Kimberly Horwitz, Breast Cancer Survivor.

Dr. Washburn says women should not be afraid to get a mammogram because of the what if.

“Breast cancer is a super treatable cancer; it is not like ovarian cancer which does not have a lot of good numbers associated with it. Most breast cancers over 90 percent are completely curable without a change in long term survival,” says Washburn. 

Health experts say women over the age of 40 should get yearly mammograms.

