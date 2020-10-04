Stetson Bennett, No. 4 Georgia romp past No. 7 Auburn 27-6

By
Angela Moryan
-
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first college start, Zamir White ran for a pair of scores and No. 4 Georgia romped to a 27-6 victory over No. 7 Auburn  in the first Top 10 matchup of the college football season. The 2-0 Bulldogs buried Auburn with a 24-0 blitz in the first half, extending their domination of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The teams had traditionally played in November, but a revamped Southeastern Conference schedule moved the game up. It was their earliest meeting since their very first game in February 1892.

