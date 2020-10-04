Ringgold’s Sydney Logan an all-state cheerleader in every aspect of life

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — Ringgold senior Sydney Logan was selected as one of the state’s top 12 All-State cheerleaders. However, that’s not even the most impressive part of her story.

The process to become a Georgia All-State cheerleader is grueling. Students are graded on an essay, interview and routine. However, it’s means so much more.

“To me, an All-State cheerleader is just someone who is a great role model in the community, a hard worker, who’s a good cheerleader who has the skills, somebody who’s smart and a good student,” Ringgold cheer coach Anna Crisp said. “Sydeny is everything that I just explained.”

“I was really flattered that Coach Crisp thought I had what it took, and it was validation that my hard work had paid off,” Logan said. “Making it to the top 12 was even better because I proved not only to myself but to her and everybody that I do have what it takes.”

Logan proved her resiliency, as well. She tore her right ACL for the *second* time this February.

“Well, it’s embarrassing to admit on TV that I cried but that’s basically what happened,” Logan said. “It was sad but I knew that I could get through it.”

“Most people would call it quits after one injury like that, especially after having two,” Crisp said. “I was hoping that she was able to come back and be able to make it, and I was so excited when I heard that she was going to be able to cheer again.”

Logan spent the summer rehabbing her knee, and volunteering at a local nursing home — helping keep residents company during the pandemic.

“You kind of have to be selfless in that way because those people need someone to take care of them despite what’s going on in the outside world. They need somebody,” Logan said. “To be that person for them even though their family couldn’t see them, it made it a lot easier.”

Logan wants to continue that selfless mission and become a physician’s assistant. Her cheerleading background, and 4.0 GPA, makes her the perfect candidate for the job.

“To be cheerleading means giving people unconditional support, so I hope to do that the rest of my life,” Logan said.

Georgia’s top cheerleader honor will be awarded at the annual state competitions in early 2021.