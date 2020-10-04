Reminder: Voter Registration deadline is tomorrow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- If you haven’t registered to vote yet, then tomorrow is your last chance.

If you are requesting an absentee ballot then the election commission must receive receive your request by October 27th.

Early voting begins on October 14.

News 12 talked to Chattanooga City Councilwoman Coonrod about the importance of voting in this election.

Coonrod says, “We have a lot of things that are on the line when it comes to our criminal justice reform, when it comes to our health care, when it comes to our education and our technology, our economy jobs and so much more.”

To check your registration status, click here.

