Deadly crash on Brainerd Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga police department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Brainerd Road.

According to CPD, the single car crash happened on Saturday in the 3500 block of Brainerd Road.

CPD says that a 46-year-old man was traveling East when he failed to maintain the travel lane.

Police say that the car left the road, struck a utility pole, and rolled before resting on the drivers side.

According to CPD, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you have any information about the incident, contact CPD.