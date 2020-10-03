Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – President Donald Trump says in a video from his hospital quarters that he is feeling better as he battles the novel coronavirus and hopes to “be back soon.” Trump tweeted the video Saturday evening. His doctor says in a health update that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic” but also notes that the president is “not yet out of the woods.” Medical experts say the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, can become more dangerous as the body responds to the infection over time. Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press