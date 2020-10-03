Tide rolls past A&M, 52-24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of deep throws to John Metchie III and an even longer one to Jaylen Waddle, and No. 2 Alabama romped past No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24. Jones launched touchdown passes of 78 and 63 yards to Metchie, Alabama’s latest major receiving threat. He also hit Waddle on an 87-yarder. It’s the eighth straight Tide win over the SEC West opponent.

