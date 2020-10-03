Tennessee running backs smooth on Rocky Top, Vols move to 2-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored touchdowns to lead No. 21 Tennessee to a 35-12 victory over Missouri. The victory was the Vols (2-0) eighth in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power 5 teams. Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter or Missouri (0-2), but the Tigers could still only muster one touchdown. Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short rushing touchdown.

