New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs Game Postponed

(AP) – The NFL has postponed tomorrow’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. The league says the game will be played on Monday or Tuesday. ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting the disease. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal his name. The only known Chiefs player to test positive is quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, a member of the practice squad who has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes and the team’s other QBs.

