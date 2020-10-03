Glass Street Gateway improvements

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Glass House Collective and their many partners are working very hard to make the Glass Street Gateway safer.

The Gateway area is the five minute walking radius of the Glass Street Save-A-Lot to Dodson Avenue and Crutchfield Street.

It also covers an area near Hardy Elementary School.

The group dispersed into five different teams to come up with different ways to make the streets safer for the kids in the community.

District 7 Councilwoman, Demetrus Coonrod, says, “But, having the ability to connect our kids, that are in our neighborhood that are walking, connecting them to our YFD sites and connecting them to our schools and also to our grocery stores, that’s really important. We want to make sure that creativity is sparking, and we’re getting those juices running and excitement so that they can see those things creative things happening on their path, whichever way they are going to.”

