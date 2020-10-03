Black lives block party

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
79

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Unity Group of Chattanooga and other local groups threw a block party today in support of protesters that are due in court this week.

The event also raised awareness on the importance of voting and other initiatives that are happening in Chattanooga.

Many local unity groups feel as though the charges against protestors should be dropped.

According to the Concerned Citizens for Justice, there are about 15 protestors that were arrested during or after rallies in Chattanooga in the last few months.

Chattanooga’s uprising and organized protests against state violence carries on the legacy of leaders and organizations…

Posted by Concerned Citizens for Justice on Saturday, October 3, 2020

 

Eric Atkins, with the Unity Group of Chattanooga, says, “Protesting is a basic and fundamental first amendment right. So, we should not be denying these constitutional rights that includes, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of petition, freedom of assembly. That is an American right and we should cease these attacks on democracy.”

Some protestors are set to face a judge as early as Thursday.

