Two of our Senators have now been tested for Covid-19

(WDEF) – Senators in Tennessee and Georgia have been tested for Covid-19 after being in close contact with the President this week.

Georgia Senator David Perdue tweeted that both he and his wife tested negative on Friday.

- Advertisement -

“We got tested proactively and continue to urge all Georgians to stay vigilant as we fight this virus.”

Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn has also tested negative.

She had traveled with President Trump before the debate on Tuesday.

Senator Blackburn was also at the White House on Saturday when the President announced the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Two other people at that event, Utah Sen. Mike Lee and University of Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John Jenkins, have both tested positive for the virus in the following days.