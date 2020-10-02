Tivoli gets the “OK” to reopen from Mayor Andy Berke

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Earlier this week Mayor Coppinger announced the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions for all businesses.

On Friday, Mayor Berke announced he has signed executive order number 32.

- Advertisement -

This executive order will allow the Tivoli and the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial theater to reopen their doors with social distancing in mind.

Mayor Berke says the executive order will go into effect immediately

“They have a plan to do socially distant pods for movies. We are continuing to gradually make sure that city facilities are available for safe uses and today’s order will be another step in that direction,” says Chattanooga Mayor Berke.

In August the Tivoli announced they have lost over 4 million dollars due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.