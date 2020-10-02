Titans-Steelers Game Rescheduled For October 25th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The NFL has rescheduled the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, and the Steelers now will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 as a result of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. The league announced the scheduling changes Friday, hours after the Titans’ outbreak expanded by two more players to a total of 14 within the past week. The NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak has reached 14 within the past week. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans last week, once again had no positive test results, putting them on target to play Houston on Sunday.

