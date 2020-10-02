Texas man sentenced to 25 years for running a child porn chat group

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Terence Dewayne Dixon has been sentenced to 25 years for running an online chat group dedicated to child pornography.

The Houston man had members of the group all over the country, including Tennessee and Georgia.

The group was called “House of 1000 Littles.”

Prosecutors say members sent each other links to child pornography.

“Dixon disseminated horrific images of child pornography to members of his online chat group,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“He also encouraged others to share child pornography that fueled a demand for the violent exploitation of children.”

Prosecutors say Dixon shared 21 links on just one day in January of 2018.

In February, he bragged that one link included 5,000 videos of child pornography.

“For this defendant to take the images of innocent children and pass them around in order to exploit them and use them to arouse in a sexual nature is absolutely despicable” said Vic Reynolds, Director, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Prosecutors note that when he operated the online chat group, Dixon had already been convicted of the aggravated sexual assault of a nine-year-old child in 2001.