Stock advice when the news is uncertain like President Trump’s health

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Despite predictions of a major stock fall with the news of President Trump’s positive test, it never really happened.

Wall Street’s major indexes did drop, but less than many thought.

- Advertisement -

The S&p lost 1%.

In fact, most of the stocks in the index were higher and the S&P closed out with their first winning week in more than a month.

The Dow began with a 433 point drop but rallied for a .5% decline while the Nasdaq dropped 2.2%.

Chris Hopkins from Burnett and Company says the market was not hit as hard as expected.

He has this advice for long term investors on uncertain days.

“The most important thing to remember when you get news like this is you don’t run and make changes. What you should do though is take a look and remember you need to rebalance periodically. This is a good reminder when you get an event like this and you’re not sure what future holds, go back and look at hat’s in your portfolio. Look what’s in your 401K.”