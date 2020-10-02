National Night Out turns into a National Night In

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA , Tenn (WDEF) – National night out is traditionally held on the first tuesday of every October but due to the coronavirus the annual event has been cancelled. 

National Night out is all about law enforcement and community members getting to know one another better and encourage neighbors to work together to help decrease crime in their area. 

Police say though large groups gathering together are not possible they still want neighbors to come out into their yards and meet their local police from a safe distance of course. 

Police Chief David Roddy says National Night out plays an important role in their jobs, especially this year. 

“ I’m looking forward to hearing those conversations. Hearing the needs and concerns to figure out how maybe we can function a little better as a police department in our community. But also hearing those good stories oh how we have come in and supported as we are supposed to as a protective service.”

If you or your neighbors plan to be outside and would like an officer to drive by between 6 and  8 pm on Tuesday, October 6th contact Chattanooga Police.

 

