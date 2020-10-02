Mayor Kevin Brooks Relates his Covid-19 Experience to President Trump’s

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- President Trump was transported to the Walter Reed Medical Center following his covid-19 diagnosis.

News 12 reached spoke with people living and working in Chattanooga, like Clay Posey, for reaction,”We’re just in a very vulnerable spot right now, and to have the leader of the country whether you agree with him or disagree with him, to have him suddenly in a precarious health is just not good for the country.”

John Harris’s grandson was infected with covid-19, “The president is just like everybody else, he’s not immune from the virus.”

The Mayor of Cleveland relates his experience of being diagnosed with covid-19 while being an elected official.

“Zoom, Face time, all of that really was a game changer. I was able to maintain for the next month of my recovery, 100 percent electronic.

Mayor Kevin Brooks says the President contracting the coronavirus will bring more awareness nationwide.

“It doesn’t matter which part of our spectrum you are. A guy from Cleveland Tennessee or the President of the United States, we can all catch this. I thought was doing everything right.”

Mayor Kevin Brooks says President Trump can use this opportunity to donate plasma and save a life.

“Having covid and surviving gives you superpowers. You’re now able to donate plasma which someone did for me, which saved my life.”