James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ pushed again, to 2021

The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been delayed again because of

the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide entertainment business. MGM, Universal and

- Advertisement -

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Friday that the 25th

installment in the franchise will open globally on April 2, 2021. “No Time To Die” was

originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was delayed to November. It was one of the

first Hollywood films delayed for release before cinemas shut down in the U.S. because of

the pandemic. Daniel Craig reprises his role as 007 in the film.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer