James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ pushed again, to 2021

The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been delayed again because of
the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide entertainment business. MGM, Universal and
Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Friday that the 25th
installment in the franchise will open globally on April 2, 2021. “No Time To Die” was
originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was delayed to November. It was one of the
first Hollywood films delayed for release before cinemas shut down in the U.S. because of
the pandemic. Daniel Craig reprises his role as 007 in the film.
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer