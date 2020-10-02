Hooked On Science – Watch Water Walk

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• 3 9oz Transparent Plastic Cups

• 2 Paper Towels

• Yellow and Blue Food Coloring

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill two of the cups with warm water. Add yellow food coloring to one of the cups and mix. Add blue food coloring to the other cup and mix.

STEP 2: Place an empty cup in the middle of the cups filled with water.

STEP 3: Twist the paper towels lengthwise.

STEP 4: Place one end of a twisted paper towel into the cup with yellow food coloring and the other end into the empty cup. Place the end of the other twisted paper towel into the blue food coloring and the other end into the empty cup and observe. Using this model of capillary action, construct an argument that planets have internal and external structures that function to support survival, growth, behavior, and reproduction.

EXPLANATION

Thanks to capillary action, which is the movement of water within the spaces of a porous material due to the forces of adhesion, cohesion, and surface tension, the yellow and blue water moves or “walks” through the paper towel to the empty cup. As the yellow and blue colors mix, in the empty cup, green appears. When two primary colors are mixed together, you create a secondary color. Mixing blue and red creates purple, mixing red and yellow creates orange, and mixing yellow and blue creates green.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.