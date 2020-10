CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A former Lee University Campus Choir director was arrested Monday, after being indicted by a Bradley County grand jury for rape.

68-year-old “Jimmy” Phillips had been the director of the Lee University Campus Choir since 2007.

He resigned September 17th.

A university representative said Lee officials became aware of the situation in 20-14, and are cooperating in the investigation.

Phillips was released on a 25-thousand dollar bond.