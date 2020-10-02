Blackburn, who traveled with Trump, tests negative for virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn has tested negative for the
coronavirus after potentially being exposed earlier this week. A spokesperson confirmed
the U.S. senator’s negative test on Friday. The Republican had traveled with President
Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s debate. Trump has since announced that he and first
lady Melania Trump have COVID-19. The 68-year-old Blackburn was also at the White
House on Saturday when Trump announced the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy
Coney Barrett. At least two attendees of that event – Utah Sen. Mike Lee and University of
Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John Jenkins – tested positive for the virus in the
following days.