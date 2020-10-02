Blackburn, who traveled with Trump, tests negative for virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn has tested negative for the

coronavirus after potentially being exposed earlier this week. A spokesperson confirmed

the U.S. senator’s negative test on Friday. The Republican had traveled with President

Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s debate. Trump has since announced that he and first

lady Melania Trump have COVID-19. The 68-year-old Blackburn was also at the White

House on Saturday when Trump announced the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy

Coney Barrett. At least two attendees of that event – Utah Sen. Mike Lee and University of

Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John Jenkins – tested positive for the virus in the

following days.