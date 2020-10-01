Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – October 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Very Fall-Like Weather for the Weekend!

Thursday night, grab a light jacket because lows will start to get real chilly and drop to the mid to upper 40’s by Friday morning. Expect another clear night with a calm wind.

Lots of sunshine will continue into Friday lasting through the first half of the weekend. Northerly winds will keep very cool temperatures in the upper 60’s for the afternoon with beautiful, dry weather. Friday night will start to get chilly as the sun goes down with lows into Saturday morning in the mid to upper 40’s.

Do not rule out a chance for some showers late Sunday continuing until Monday, but as of now, those rain chances remain extremely low. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70’s, and a few of the early morning temperatures will drop in to the low & mid 40’s…a few isolated areas in the mountains may fall briefly into the upper 30’s.

79 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.