Tennessee death row inmate dies of ‘apparent natural causes’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say a death row inmate in Tennessee has died of “apparent natural causes.”

On Thursday, the state Department of Correction announced that 50-year-old Marlon Kiser was pronounced dead Wednesday night at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

The department says Kiser’s cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner.

Officials say there have been no COVID-19 cases in Kiser’s assigned housing unit.

The state says there have been 74 confirmed cases at the facility, and all those who have tested positive have recovered.

Kiser was sentenced to death in the 2001 deadly shooting of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Kenneth Bond Jr. in Chattanooga.