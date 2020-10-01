Steelers-Titans Game Postponed Until Later This Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans find themselves back in a waiting mode hoping the NFL allows them back inside their headquarters by Tuesday with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed until later this season by the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak. The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement Thursday morning came a day after the league said it hoped to play the game either Monday or Tuesday. A new game date will be announced “shortly.” The Titans have a total of 12 positive test results in the past week.

