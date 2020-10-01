Northeast Tennessee nurse indicted on prescription fraud charges

NEW TAZEWELL, Tennessee (WDEF) – A nurse in northeast Tennessee has been indicted on prescription fraud charges.

The TBI began investigating a case against 40 year old Kristen Ann Powell back in June.

They say she was using her position as a nurse at a medical facility in New Tazewell to get controlled substances.

Investigators say she forged hydrocodone prescriptions and then filled them for her personal use.

Powell was indicted this week on charges of Forgery, Criminal Simulation, and Obtaining Prescriptions by Fraud.