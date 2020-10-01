New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Drop Below 10,000 for First Time Since March

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims dropped below 10,000 for the first time since March in Tennessee. There were 9,802 new claims for the week of September 26, down from 11,313 the week before. The number of continuous claims dropped to its lowest number since the first week of April with 138,727 claims. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

New Hamilton County claims dropped to 456 from 485. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,016. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,375 new claims and Knox County saw 549 new claims.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093 August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810 August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726 August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204 August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781 September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388 September 12, 2020 10,771 163,791 September 19, 2020 11,313 152,195 September 26, 2020 9,802 138,727 Claims Since March 15 861,741

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 456 7,235 Bradley County 149 1,913 McMinn County 52 879 Rhea County 50 551 Marion County 27 413 Polk County 24 168 Grundy County 34 183 Meigs County 29 243 Bledsoe County 21 112 Sequatchie County 15 180