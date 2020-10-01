McCallie Senior Eric Rivers Becomes Big Play Maker For Big Blue

Rick Nyman
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) We’ve got the “Cross River Rivalry” Friday between Baylor and McCallie, although Big Blue hopes it turns into the “Cross-*Rivers* Rivalry”.
They’d love to see Eric Rivers cross up Baylor with his play-making skills.

Eric Rivers was making a name for himself playing basketball for McCallie. He gave up football, but decided to return after the Blue Tornado’s first game last year.
Rivers:”Yeah I just thought about it. Like you only get one opportunity to go through high school, so I just decided I needed to come back and take the opportunity.”
Said head coach Ralph Potter:”Certainly we needed him.”
I’ll say. Rivers starts at receiver, but you’ll see him at running back. Returning kicks and punts. Heck he even threw a 70-yard touchdown pass this season.
Reporter:”Do you want to play some quarterback?” (laughter)
Said Rivers:”No I like to stick out in the receiver role because quarterback, you’ve got to be focused on offense. You’ve got to know everything that’s going on with all of the other players.”
Rivers is also a play-maker on defense. Coach Potter put him at corner back before McCallie’s state title run.
Said Potter:”As the year went on, people found out more and more where our weaknesses were on defense. We lost two games late, and we had to make some personnel changes, and that was one of them. We just knew that putting him in there would eliminate one avenue of attack that people would have.”
Reporter:”Are you a better offensive player or defensive player?”
Said Rivers:”I have no idea. I just love competing on both sides of the ball.”
Rivers delivers big numbers for Big Blue.
Said Potter:”There’s just an awareness that his body has of where he is in space, and what he needs to do. You know he’s a basketball guy. He understands space, and he understands leverage.”
Now this basketball guy is getting football offers.
Rivers:”Yeah it was kind of surprising at first, but I realized oh, I am pretty good.” (chuckles)

Rick Nyman
