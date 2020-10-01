Friends of Special Children Fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Friends of special children is partnering with the Signal Center on Germantown Road to host their annual A-B-C fundrasing event online for the first time ever.

News 12 spoke with President of Friends of Special Children Lynn Reese, “Our goal is to raise funds for the children of signal center and their services.”

CEO of Signal Centers Donna McConnico says the money will benefit children with disabilities and kids from low income homes, “Without these funds we wouldn’t be able to do the robust services that we do. We have an early childhood program that provides special childhood education as well.”

Vice President of Friends of Special Children Nancy Underwood hopes that this year’s event can be just as successful as in years past, “In 14 years we’ve raised over 1.3 million dollars. We’ve redone the school,We’ve put this wonderful playground in, we helped build this new building.”

McConnico wants to remind everyone the importance of Friends with Special Children, the all volunteer organization.

“There purpose is to make life better for families with special needs and they have been doing that for over 20 years.”

To live stream the event, go to Friends of Special Children Facebook page.

You can also go straight to their website: https://friendsofspecialchildren.org/