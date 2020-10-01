Falcons Bring in Kicker Elliott Fry With Injury to Starting Place Kicker

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – With Younghoe Koo hobbled by a groin injury, the Atlanta Falcons have signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad as insurance heading into Monday night’s game at Green Bay. Koo was injured during the warmup for last weekend’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He missed a field goal, an extra point and was not able to handle kickoffs. Koo did not practice Thursday. Fry was originally signed by the Chicago Bears in 2019. He also has spent time with Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay but has not appeared in an NFL game. He played collegiately at South Carolina.
