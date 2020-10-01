Cleveland State Community College offers Job Recovery Bootcamp

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted people mentally, physically but most of all – financially.

Cleveland State Community College has created a new program called the Job Recovery Bootcamp-to help those who have lost their job as a result of the Covid-19 shutdown.

“We were made aware of the Tennessee Cares Act grant our foundation applied for. We thought this was a great opportunity for us to provide some short term upscaling training for individuals that maybe lost their jobs or quit their jobs due to Covid,” says Patricia Weaver, Vice President of Workforce Development.

Cleveland State received $300,000 from the Tennessee Cares Act.

The Bootcamp offers training in 3 different types of “in demand” workforce skills – such as welding, HVAC , and Microsoft office.

“This is the opportunity for you to get that training and skill set. They are 6 weeks and less possibly.We all know oftentimes we will learn more skills when we are on the job but we have to have those foundational skills to really get you started. So these are short term ways to get you trained and back out there. Now we don’t have the job placement but we do know there is demand out there,” says Weaver.

Cleveland State says this job recovery bootcamp is a way to prepare yourself for a better financial future.

But to be eligible for the program you must have proof that you have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on how to apply click here.