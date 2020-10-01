Chattanooga Theatre Centre Reopens

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After a long break, actors at the Chattanooga Theatre Center are ready to take the stage again. This time with plenty of precautions.

“We have found that when the audiences feel safe, well they feel comfortable, they’re going to enjoy the show even more” said Executive Director Rodney Van Valkenburg

Valkenburg says audiences must abide by certain rules such as pre-show temperature checks, enforced mask wearing, and socially distanced seating.

“We’ve limited to only thirty percent of our capacity so we can normally fit 370 and we’re really cutting it off at 100.”

With additional COVID-19 protocols in place, the situation has changed for not just the audience, but the actors as well.

“It’s a little different in that we chose this play because they do not have to interact, there’s no hugging or anything like that.”

The opening performance of Having Our Say is set Friday, October 2nd, at 8pm.