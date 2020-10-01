Chattanooga Cracker Barrels get beer & wine license

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Beer Board has approved a beer and wine license request for the two Cracker Barrel restaurants in the city.

The national chain decided to add beer, wine and mimosas to their menus in September.

They had been testing the idea at 100 locations when the pandemic hit.

Now their goal is to add alcohol to 600 restaurants nationally.

So far in our area, they have gotten licenses in East Ridge.

And now they can add the locations in Lookout Valley and Shallowford Road.