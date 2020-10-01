3 men charged with breaking into a Bradley ballfield

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County deputies have arrested three suspects in the break-in at a local ballfield.

Parks officials say someone broke into the Industrial Ball Fields on Urbane Road on September 9th.

- Advertisement -

Investigators found the entry had been forced and several items stolen from the facility.

Also the concessions stand had been rummaged through.

They got a visual of a suspect video from security cameras.

Five days later, they got Jordan Bueter in a traffic stop, driving the same vehicle.

He was charged with three counts of Burglary and two counts of Theft Under

$1000.

Then on September 14th, detectives found Trevor Taylor in the same vehicle.

He faces the same charges as Bueter.

They arrested their final suspect in the case, Alexander Bennett, on Wednesday.