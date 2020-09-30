Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 30th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): We Have A Beautiful Stretch Of Perfect Autumn Weather Beginning Today!

Wednesday Morning: Aside from a few areas of fog, look for clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Most areas will be in the mid & upper 40’s, with Chattanooga itself in the very low 50’s.

Wednesday Afternoon: Expect sunshine in abundance, dry conditions, hardly any cloud cover whatsoever, and highs in the low & mid 70’s. That’s a little bit below our seasonal high for this time of year which is 79 degrees.

Wednesday Night: The clear skies continue with a light breeze from the Southwest. Lows for tonight will not be quite as chilly, with most valley areas in the mid 50’s.

Thursday: Sunshine and clear skies will continue. The mild temperatures will keep our high near the mid 70′ once again.

Thursday night: Grab a light jacket because lows will be in the mid 40’s. Expect another clear night with a calm wind.

Extended Forecast: Lots of sunshine will continue, lasting through the first half of the weekend. Do not rule out a chance for some showers late Sunday continuing until Monday, but as of now, those rain chances remain extremely low. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70’s, and a few of the early morning temperatures will drop in to the low & mid 40’s…a few isolated areas in the mountains may fall briefly into the upper 30’s.

79 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

