Vols Cade Mays Among Transfer Waiver Requests Granted by SEC Commissioner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has agreed to approve transfer waiver requests for players who switched schools inside the league. Sankey announced his decision Wednesday night after previously saying schools should vote to change the rule forcing players transferring inside the SEC to sit out a year rather than ask for a waiver. The NCAA already had approved transfer waivers for Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood and Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays, though Mississippi defensive back Otis Reese still is waiting for an NCAA ruling on his appeal. Sankey said schools are facing challenges due to COVID-19 in announcing the waiver approvals.

