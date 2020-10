CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have two locations and two victims, but one shooting incident tonight in East Chattanooga.

They got calls of a person shot at both 2304 Windsor Street and 911 Dodson Avenue.

They are 2-3 blocks away from each other near the Bayberry Apartments.

Police tell us they have two separate victims but do not know how bad the injuries are just yet.

The shootings happened around 9 PM.