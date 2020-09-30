Southside Publix finally breaks ground

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Southside project that has been years in the making has finally hit the homestretch.

Publix first announced plans to build a new store on South Broad Street more than two and a half years ago.

But then St. Elmo residents complained about the layout, the plan went through a few re-designs and then a pandemic hit.

Finally, elected and Publix officials officially broke ground today.

The grocery along with other stores will be built on a 32 acre site where the old Mount Vernon Restaurant sat.

Commissioner Erskine Oglesby tells us “with community support and with Publix’s perseverance and patience.. everybody’s perseverance and patience , everybody communicating, putting our heads together..getting a consensus ..it had to happen.”

Publix District Manager Nick Churillo says the project is worth the wait.

“We are certainly pleased that the project came to fruition and we really thank everybody for their support. We were committed from the start.”

The store should open next fall.